Huntsville's Sy Nutkevitch Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that Sy Nutkevitch of the Huntsville Havoc has been named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week for November 1-7.

Nutkevitch scored three goals and assisted on four others as the Havoc went 3-0-0 for the weekend, extending their winning streak to eight games. Huntsville's 8-0-0 mark is now the second longest winning streak from the start of a season, just three shy of Birmingham's record of 11 set at the start of the 2018-2019 season.

On Friday, Nutkevitch scored the game's first goal, kicking off a four-goal first period, and added three assists as Huntsville defeated Macon 6-1. After being held scoreless in a 2-1 shootout win over Roanoke on Saturday, Nutkevitch closed out his weekend with a pair of goals, including the game-winner in the seventh round of the shootout, and added an assist as the Havoc defeated the Rail Yard Dawgs 4-3.

This is the second time Nutkevitch has captured the weekly award this season, having earned the honors for October 18-24. Nutkevitch currently leads the SPHL in points (15), assists (nine) and game-winning goals (four) and is tied for second in goals (six), power play goals (three) and power play points (six).

Also nominated: Russell Jordan, Birmingham (2 gp, 2g, 1a), Brian Billett, Evansville (1-1-0, 1 so, 1.00 gaa, 0.952 sv%), Jason Pawloski, Fayetteville (1-1-0, 2.01 gaa, 0.930 sv%), Stepan Timofeyev, Knoxville (3 gp, 3a), Brennan Blaszczak, Pensacola (2 gp, 2g, 2a, ppg), Eric Levine, Peoria (1-1-0, 1.53 gaa, 0.948 sv%), Connor Fries, Quad City (2 gp, hat trick, 1a, +3, gwg) and Nick Ford, Roanoke-(2 gp, 1g, 1a)

