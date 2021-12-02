Nutkevitch and Barber Honored as Co-Players of the Month

December 2, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - SPHL Commissioner Doug Price announced Jacob Barber and Sy Nutkevitch as SPHL Co-Players of the Month.

Barber saw a November to remember as he had 14 points in 10 games including 3 game-winning goals.

Nutkevitch has been dominant this November for the Havoc as he had 18 points in 10 games played including two four-point nights.

Barber and Nutkevitch are tied for the league lead in points over the first two months of play. Both have a 9 point lead over the next non-Havoc skater.

Congratulations to Sy and Jacob!

The Havoc will be back Friday, December 3rd against the Evansville Thunderbolts for STAR WARS NIGHT benefitting UCP. The Havoc will wear specialty jerseys and have characters at the game.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.