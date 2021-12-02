Thunderbolts Prepare for Huntsville Trip, Return to Host Bulls

Evansville, Ind: After splitting the past weekend's games in Macon, the Thunderbolts prepare for their first meeting of the season against the first-place Huntsville Havoc in Huntsville on Friday, before returning home to face the Birmingham Bulls this Saturday night.

Week In Review:

On Friday night, Peter De Coppi, Zane Jones, and Tanner Butler scored a goal each, while Kai Edmonds stopped all 18 shots faced as the Thunderbolts opened the weekend in Macon with a 3-0 shutout victory. On Saturday night, goals from Jones and Austin Plevy kept Evansville afloat by a 2-1 score until the final two minutes of regulation, where Macon stormed back with two quick goals to swipe the victory away from Evansville, as the Thunderbolts were forced to settle for the weekend split.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts will be in Huntsville to take on the Havoc this Friday night, faceoff at 7:00pm CT. Friday's game can be viewed on SPHL TV with a subscription through HockeyTV, or can be listened to for free through the Thunderbolts Radio Network; at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com/Fan-Center/Listen , or on the Thunderbolts Mixlr Channel. On Saturday, the Thunderbolts host the Birmingham Bulls, faceoff at 7:00pm CT. For tickets, call 812-422-BOLT(2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.

Scouting the Opponent:

Huntsville Havoc:

Record: 14-1-0, 28 Points, 1st Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Rob Darrar (12 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Jacob Barber/Sy Nutkevich (26 Points Each)

Primary Goaltender: Max Milosek (10-1-0, .930 Save %)

Thunderbolts 21-22 Record vs HSV: 0-0-0

The Havoc continued their outstanding start in the past week, defeating Birmingham 4-1 at home on Thanksgiving Day, off goals from Rob Darrar, Nolan Kaiser, Jacob Barber and Tyler Piacentini, along with a strong 33-save performance from goaltender Hunter Vorva. Huntsville went on to defeat Pensacola 5-2 at home on Friday night, as Piacentini, Barber and Kaiser scored once again, supplemented by goals from Cole Reginato and Sy Nutkevich, along with another 33-save effort, this time from starting goaltender Max Milosek.

Birmingham Bulls:

Record: 2-9-4, 8 Points, 9th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Russell Jordan (6 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Russell Jordan/Mike Davis (12 Points Each)

Primary Goaltender: Hayden Stewart (1-5-1, .881 Save %)

Thunderbolts 21-22 Record vs BHM: 2-0-0

Unlike their Northern Alabama counterparts, the Bulls lost both games this past week, starting with the 4-1 loss in Huntsville, with the lone goal scored by Jake Cass. The Bulls would then suffer a 2-0 defeat in Knoxville on Friday night, despite a strong effort from goaltender Austin Lotz, who only allowed a single goal on 35 shots faced. The Bulls play tonight, December 2nd, at home against the Macon Mayhem, and host the Knoxville Ice Bears on Friday, December 3rd, before traveling to Evansville on Saturday.

Call-up Report

- Kyle Thacker (Cincinnati Cyclones - ECHL)

- Games Played: 8 (5 with Iowa Heartlanders, 3 with Cincinnati)

- 1 Goal, 0 Assists, 1 Point, 4 PIM

- Cooper Jones (Idaho Steelheads - ECHL)

- Games Played: 4 (1 with Jacksonville IceMen, 3 with Idaho)

- 0 Goals, 1 Assist, 1 Point, 0 PIM

- Cole Stallard (Iowa Heartlanders - ECHL)

- Games Played: 8

- 1 Goals, 1 Assists, 2 Points, 23 PIM

- Kai Edmonds (Tulsa Oilers - ECHL)

- Games Played: 0

- 0-0-0, .000%, 0.00 GAA

Transactions:

Wed. 12/1: Ryan Edquist signed to contract

Mon. 11/29: Kai Edmonds loaned to Tulsa (ECHL)

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fifth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

