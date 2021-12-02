Huntsville's Barber, Nutkevitch Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Players of the Month

December 2, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that Jacob Barber and Sy Nutkevitch of the Huntsville Havoc were named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Co-Players of the Month for October/November.

Barber and Nutkevitch led Huntsville to a 14-1-0 record through November, including an SPHL record 12-game winning streak to begin the season as the duo both scored 11 goals and added 15 assists in 15 games for the Havoc.

Barber, a native of Dardenne Prairie, MO, was +15 while tallying three power play goals and three game-winning goals. Barber recorded a point in 13 of the 15 games, including nine multi-point outings.

Nutkevitch, who hails from Dollard-des-Ormeaux, QC, matched his teammate with three power play and three game-winning goals, while scoring shorthanded three times with a +6 rating. Nutkevitch also recorded 10 multi-point games.

Barber and Nutkevitch currently lead the SPHL in points and assists, are tied for first in game-winning goals and power play points, and rank second in goals. Nutkevitch also leads the league in shorthanded goals.

Also nominated: Russell Jordan, Birmingham (15 gp, 6g, 6a, 1 ppg), Brian Billett, Evansville (7-4-0, 2.14 gaa, 0.919 sv%, 2 shutouts), Jason Pawloski, Fayetteville (9-2-0, 1.78 gaa, 0.930 sv%, 1 shutout), Jimmy Poreda, Knoxville (8-2-1, 1.53 gaa, 0.946 sv%, 2 shutouts), Dillon Kelley, Macon (1-5-0, 3.00 gaa, 0.913 sv%), Brennan Blaszczak, Pensacola (12 gp, 6g, 5a, 2 ppg), Eric Levine, Peoria (3-3-1, 1.56 gaa, 0.955 sv%, 2 shutouts), Bailey Brkin, Quad City (8-1-1, 1.79 gaa, 0.937 sv%), Mac Jansen, Roanoke (11 gp, 9g, 6a, 2 ppg, gwg) and Joey Strada, Vermilion County (11 gp, 1g, 4a, gwg)

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.