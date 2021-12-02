Huntsville's Barber, Nutkevitch Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Players of the Month
December 2, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that Jacob Barber and Sy Nutkevitch of the Huntsville Havoc were named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Co-Players of the Month for October/November.
Barber and Nutkevitch led Huntsville to a 14-1-0 record through November, including an SPHL record 12-game winning streak to begin the season as the duo both scored 11 goals and added 15 assists in 15 games for the Havoc.
Barber, a native of Dardenne Prairie, MO, was +15 while tallying three power play goals and three game-winning goals. Barber recorded a point in 13 of the 15 games, including nine multi-point outings.
Nutkevitch, who hails from Dollard-des-Ormeaux, QC, matched his teammate with three power play and three game-winning goals, while scoring shorthanded three times with a +6 rating. Nutkevitch also recorded 10 multi-point games.
Barber and Nutkevitch currently lead the SPHL in points and assists, are tied for first in game-winning goals and power play points, and rank second in goals. Nutkevitch also leads the league in shorthanded goals.
Also nominated: Russell Jordan, Birmingham (15 gp, 6g, 6a, 1 ppg), Brian Billett, Evansville (7-4-0, 2.14 gaa, 0.919 sv%, 2 shutouts), Jason Pawloski, Fayetteville (9-2-0, 1.78 gaa, 0.930 sv%, 1 shutout), Jimmy Poreda, Knoxville (8-2-1, 1.53 gaa, 0.946 sv%, 2 shutouts), Dillon Kelley, Macon (1-5-0, 3.00 gaa, 0.913 sv%), Brennan Blaszczak, Pensacola (12 gp, 6g, 5a, 2 ppg), Eric Levine, Peoria (3-3-1, 1.56 gaa, 0.955 sv%, 2 shutouts), Bailey Brkin, Quad City (8-1-1, 1.79 gaa, 0.937 sv%), Mac Jansen, Roanoke (11 gp, 9g, 6a, 2 ppg, gwg) and Joey Strada, Vermilion County (11 gp, 1g, 4a, gwg)
