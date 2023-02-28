Nunez Returns Behind the Dish, Martin Added to Outfield

(York, Pa.) - The York Revolution has signed catcher Jhon Nunez to return for the 2023 season while adding outfielder Trey Martin to the lineup. The signings were announced by Revs manager Rick Forney live on Monday's episode of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK.

Nunez returns to York for his second season after appearing in 57 games a year ago. The switch hitter was acquired by the Revs in late May and batted .300 with six home runs, 11 doubles, and 28 RBI. Just 28 years old, Nunez enters his 11th pro season. He began as a prospect in the Boston Red Sox organization, where he spent his first seven years.

"He had a really good season last year in York," remarked Forney. "He can do some things behind the plate. He's athletic, moves well, and has an above average throwing arm. He can manage the running game, blocks pretty well, and is a good offensive player who gets on base, takes some walks, and gives you good production. We're excited to have him back, and we think we have a pretty good catching situation."

The Dominican Republic native is a career .259 hitter with 20 home runs, 71 doubles, 14 triples, and 45 steals in 499 games played. Nunez was an Eastern League All-Star Game selection in 2019, batting .280 for Double-A Portland that season while throwing out 42% of attempting base stealers. He spent 2020 spring training with the Detroit Tigers following an off-season trade and signed with the Miami Marlins in 2021, where he played at Double-A Pensacola.

Martin embarks on his first Atlantic League season as he enters his 13th year as a pro. The 30-year-old outfielder was originally a 13th round draft pick of the Chicago Cubs out of high school in the Atlanta area in 2011 and ascended through the Cubs system to spend most of three seasons at Double-A Tennessee while also playing 46 games for Triple-A Iowa in 2018. Martin was an MiLB Gold Glove award winner in the Carolina League with Myrtle Beach in 2015 and has played all three outfield positions over the course of his career.

A right-handed hitter and thrower, Martin played against Forney's clubs in the American Association, batting .293 for Milwaukee in 2021 before spending last season with Sioux City and new Revs hitting coach Derek Wolfe. There he hit .299 with 10 home runs, 22 doubles, 50 RBI, 53 runs scored, and 21 stolen bases. The veteran is a career .254 hitter with 39 home runs, 316 RBI, 354 runs scored, and 142 steals in 801 games played.

"Trey had an awesome season last year," commented Forney. "He's a very athletic guy, defends all three outfield positions, runs well, can throw and cover a lot of ground. I think he's gotten better over the last two years and was a big piece to Milwaukee's success in 2021 and was more than a thorn in everybody's side last year. He was taking some walks, and his on-base percentage went up. He's a really good person and is excited about coming to the Atlantic League. He has an unbelievable relationship with Derek, which is a big reason why we got Trey. They work well together. I'm excited about having him on our club."

The Revs now have eight player signings announced for the 2023 season with Forney scheduled to announce more player signings on the next episode of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on Monday, March 6, at 6 p.m. live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, and The New WOYK app.

