Atlantic League Veteran Joe Kuzia Joins Ducks

February 28, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Joe Kuzia. He begins his first season with the Ducks, fourth in the Atlantic League and eighth in professional baseball.

"I appreciate the Long Island Ducks giving me the opportunity to play for a historically successful organization," said Kuzia. "I'm excited to be competing in the 'Battle of the Belt' and for a league championship this year. I look forward to seeing all the Ducks fans this season!"

Kuzia joins the Flock after spending the 2022 season with the Staten Island FerryHawks in the Atlantic League. He made a team-high 52 appearances, good for fourth-most in the league, and went 3-4 with a 3.96 ERA, one save and 72 strikeouts over 75 innings of work. The 29-year-old posted a 1.98 ERA in 10 appearances during the month of May and a 2.45 ERA in nine games during June. Kuzia previously pitched in the Atlantic League with the Gastonia Honey Hunters (20 games in 2021), New Britain Bees (13 games in 2016) and Bridgeport Bluefish (34 games in 2016).

The Connecticut native joined the Texas Rangers organization after his 2016 season in the ALPB. He spent four seasons (2017-19, 2021) in the Rangers system, reaching as high as Triple-A Nashville in 2019. He also pitched with Double-A Wichita in the Minnesota Twins organization in 2021. Overall, the righty was 8-8 with a 3.97 ERA and 25 saves in 101 appearances in the Rangers and Twins systems. Prior to his professional career, Kuzia played his collegiate baseball at St. John's University in Queens, N.Y., where he was a first team ABCA All-Northeast Region selection and a first team All-Big East honoree in 2014.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from February 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.