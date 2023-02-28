Blue Crabs Announce 2023 Giveaways

(Waldorf, MD) As a part of the unveiling of their 2023 Promotional Schedule, the Blue Crabs are excited to announce the giveaways for the 15th Anniversary Season!

The first 500 fans to enter the stadium for Opening Day on Friday, April 28th will receive a Magnet Schedule courtesy of William Richmond Inc. Want to know the next time the Blue Crabs are at home? Just check your fridge!

Come help the Blue Crabs celebrate their 15th Anniversary season on Saturday, April 29th. The first 500 fans will receive a commemorative 15th Anniversary baseball cap that includes their "The Crabs 15th" branding for the 2023 season. Grab your own piece of Blue Crabs history!

This season, the Blue Crabs will be doing TWO bobblehead giveaways! On Saturday, June 10th, Crustacean Nation will be delighted to receive their very own Alex Crosby bobblehead, commemorating a large part of the Blue Crabs organization, and the representative of the #15. Also, a Mystery Bobblehead, which will be announced later in the season, will be given out on Saturday, August 26th. Can you figure out who the bobblehead is of?

Wrapping up the final of the 2023 giveaways is the 15th Anniversary Season T-shirt, which will be given out on Fan Appreciation Day! The first 500 fans to enter Regency Furniture Stadium on Sunday, September 10th will receive a commemorative 15th Anniversary T-Shirt with signatures from the 2023 team on the back!

Blue Crabs single-game tickets are on sale now! The full 15th Anniversary Promotional Schedule release is right around the corner, so get ready Southern Maryland!

