Blue Crabs Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

February 28, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







(Waldorf, MD) The wait is finally over! Single-Game tickets for our 15th Anniversary Season are on sale now!

We hope you have your weekends free because the Blue Crabs will host eleven-weekend series throughout the 15th Anniversary campaign! Sixty-three total games will be played at Regency Furniture Stadium throughout the upcoming season, like last year, these games will be held at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesdays-Saturdays, and 2:05 p.m. on Sundays.

There are a few game times that will have a particular start time throughout the 2023 slate. Three games will be played at 11:05 a.m. this season. Our Baseball In Education games, and Camp Day will return for the 2023 season. Our Baseball In Education games are on Thursday, May 4th, and May 18th. Camp Day is back and the Blue Crabs are excited to welcome in local summer camps on Thursday, August 3rd. These unique game times allow local students and summer camps to bring field trips to the ballpark for days filled with fun, baseball, and learning!

This season's schedule has granted us some unusual game days. Southern Maryland has two double-headers already scheduled for the upcoming season, one on Saturday, April 29th, and one on Friday, August 18th. Both of these will be played against the Lancaster Barnstormers and will start at 5:00 p.m. Although the Atlantic League does not normally have games on Mondays, the Blue Crabs will be hosting two Monday showdowns this upcoming season. One of them is on August 21st against the Barnstormers, and the other is our Red, White, and Blue Crabs 4th of July Celebration against the High point Rockers.

Get ready Crustacean Nation, all week long we will be unveiling pieces of our 2023 Promotional Schedule! So be prepared, you aren't going to want to miss this 15th Anniversary season.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from February 28, 2023

Blue Crabs Single Game Tickets on Sale Now - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.