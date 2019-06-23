Nunez Dominates, Mets Take 3 of 4 from Fire Frogs

June 23, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release





KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets won their third straight game by defeating the Florida Fire Frogs 7-2 on Sunday at Osceola County Stadium.

The Mets took three of four in the four-game series and improved to a Florida State League best 6-1 in the second half. The Mets are off to their best start in a half since they opened the 2011 season 10-1.

Mets starter Dedniel Nunez earned his first win with the team. He dominated the Fire Frogs over six quality innings, strikeout out a season-high nine batters. At one point in the first and second innings he struck out five in a row. Nunez scattered six hits and allowed two runs while only walking one.

Relievers Conner O'Neil, Carlos Hernandez and Ezequiel Zabaleta each tossed a scoreless inning to finish out the game.

Jeremy Vasquez led the way at the plate, going 1 for 3 with a double, two walks and three RBI. His two-run double in the second gave the Mets a 3-0 lead.

Blake Tiberi went 2 for 5 from the leadoff spot with a pair of singles and two runs scored.

Carlos Cortes was 2 for 4 with a RBI and a run.

Jacob Zanon went 2 for 3 with a walk and two runs scored.

Dan Rizzie broke the game open late with a two-run double in the eighth to make it 7-2.

The Mets (6-1, 38-35) are off on Monday. They return to First Data Field on Tuesday to start a six-game home stand. First up is a matchup against the Dunedin Blue Jays. Game time on Tuesday is 6:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from June 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.