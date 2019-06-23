Dunedin Looks for Series Win against Cardinals

Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release





THE FOLLOWING ROSTER MOVES WERE MADE PRIOR TO YESTERDAY'S GAME

RHP T.J. Zeuch Transferred from Advanced-A Dunedin to AAA-Buffalo

RHP Justin Dillon Transferred from Advanced-A Dunedin to AA-New Hampshire

RHP Josh Winckowski Transferred from Class-A Lansing to Advanced-A Dunedin

INF Nick Podkul Transferred from Class-A Lansing to Advanced-A Dunedin

GAME THREE WIN: Dunedin defeated Palm Beach by the final of 3-2. The Blue Jays opened the scoring in the bottom of the second on Demi Orimoloye's solo homerun. In the bottom of the sixth, Dunedin tacked on two more runs. Palm Beach attempted a come back scoring two runs off RHP Connor Law but righty Brad Wilson was summoned out of the bullpen and recorded the seven outs. LHP Nick Allgeyer notched his third win of the year with a six inning, shutout performance.

TODAY'S GAME: The Blue Jays take on the Palm Beach Cardinals for the Fourth time in 2019. Tonight's matchup is the final game in an abbreviated six game homestand to open up the second half of play in the Florida State League. Since 2014, Dunedin has posted a 24-18 winning record, including winning two of the last three season series against the Advanced-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. The two clubs will play a four game set in Jupiter, FL. on the weekend on July 25th. Dunedin comes into tonight's game having won seven of nine, 10 of 13, and 16 of 22 dating back to May 28th.

MAKE YOURSELF AT HOME: Despite not having the capabilities of playing at Dunedin Stadium because of a ballpark renovation project, Dunedin has made the most of their temporary home of Jack Russell Memorial Stadium. The Blue Jays check into tonight's contest with a 20-14 home record. The 21 wins are the most at this point in a season dating back to the 2004 ballclub that won 25 games to the date of June 22nd, 2014.

VIEW FROM THE TOP: Dunedin comes in having won seven of nine, 10 of 13, and 16 of their last 22 games dating back to May 28th. After Wednesday's postponment and Clearwater's win, the Blue Jays dropped down to second place for the first time all season. The Blue Jays spent a total of 67 games and 76 days in first place in the FSL North Division. Dating back to 2005, it marks the most games and the longest amount of days in a row the D-Jays have occupied the top spot in their division. In the last 30 days dating back to May 21st, the Blue Jays have been issued the most walks (103), scored the second most runs (132), and produced the second best batting average (.262). When the Blue Jays woke up this morning, they are holders of the best winning perecentage in all of the FSL for the first time since May of 2016, the most wins, and the best overall winning percentage up and down the entire Toronto Organization at .623.

