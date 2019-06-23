Offense Busts out in Series Win against Palm Beach

Clearwater, FL. - The 4th inning was where the Blue Jays pulled away for the series win, and the pitching staff took care of the rest thanks to a Josh Winckowski start to behind the shutout.

Another hot Sunday afternoon took over Jack Russell, but the baseball was just great in the series finale against the Palm Beach Cardinals. Josh Winckowski got his first Advanced-A start after making the Midwest League All-Star team for Lansing in the first half of the year. He went through the first three innings without allowing a hit to come out strong in his debut. The Blue Jays gave him plenty of run support beginning in the 1st inning. The bases were loaded early with a couple of walks and a Chavez Young single into right field. Demi Orimoloye drove a ball up the middle, but the infield playing in was able to make the close play at second to get one out. Cal Stevenson scored from third, and Dunedin added a second run thanks to a sacrifice fly from Kacy Clemens to plate Kevin Vicuna. The duo of Orimoloye and Kacy Clemens combined to drive in 11 runs out of the 21 runs scored in the four game series.

Winckowski gave up his first hit in the top of the first, but got out of the jam courtesy of an outfield assist by Demi Oriomoloye from right field that cut down Luken Baker at home to end the inning. The bottom of the 4th was one of the big innings Dunedin has been accustomed to having all season long. A walk from Ryan Noda and Nick Podkul got runners on first and second with one out, and the lineup kept their foot on the gas. Cal Stevenson singled to right field to score Ryan Noda, then Kevin Vicuna dropped one over the shortstop to make it 5-0. Two more singles drove in runs to make it four hits in a row producing an RBI. A double to right-center field from Chris Bec would wrap up the scoring in the big inning, and the game with it being 8-0. Dunedin batter around in the inning with Ryan Noda drawing two walks in the frame, and the inning concluded with a Samad Taylor ground out.

The starter Winckowski came out after the long inning from his offense and did not miss a beat. He retired three of the four batters faced in the inning, and his day was done. The bullpen trio of Kyle Weatherly, Mike Ellenbest, and Jackson Rees would keep the Cardinals grounded for the final four innings of the ballgame. The Blue Jays only recorded two hits after the big inning, but the damage was done.

The win gave Dunedin the series victory, and their 45th win of the season. The Blue Jays will make their final trip to St. Lucie this week with the series starting up on Tuesday. Dunedin will be back home to begin the month of July with a matchup against the Florida Fire Frogs.

