NSAA State Baseball Championships to Remain at Werner Park Through 2028

November 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers, University of Nebraska Omaha and the Nebraska School Activities Association have signed a contract to continue holding the NSAA State Baseball Championships in Sarpy County and Omaha for the next four years, through the 2027-28 season.

The Championships will be held May 16-23, 2025; May 15-22, 2026; May 17-24, 2027; and May 15-22, 2028, with games played at Werner Park in Papillion, Tal Anderson Field in Omaha and secondary venues around the Omaha Metro, including Fricke Field, Papillion-La Vista South and two additional facilities to be named later.

"The Omaha Storm Chasers are excited to continue hosting the Nebraska High School Baseball Championships at Werner Park for the next four years," said Storm Chasers Manager of Special Events Anthony Goetz. "We are grateful for our partnership with the NSAA and Omaha Athletics and look forward to providing a state-of-the-art venue for high school athletes and their families."

"We are excited to continue our partnership with the Omaha Storm Chasers and the NSAA to host the Nebraska High School Baseball Championships at the University of Nebraska at Omaha," said UNO Assistant Athletic Director - Event Management Ethan Anderson. "There has been tremendous growth in the Championship over the past three years and we believe that we can continue to grow and promote the sport. Omaha Athletics thanks Martie Cordaro and the Omaha Storm Chasers staff, as well as the NSAA, for their collaboration and vision in the growth and evolution of this event."

Werner Park, home of the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers, has been a host site for the NSAA State Baseball Championship since 2013. Tal Anderson Field, home of the University of Nebraska Omaha Mavericks baseball team, has hosted NSAA State Baseball Championship games since 2022.

