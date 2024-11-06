Charlotte Knights Revamp Digital Display Experience with Daktronics

November 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







BROOKINGS, S.D. - Daktronics (NASDAQ-DAKT) of Brookings, South Dakota, has partnered with the Charlotte Knights baseball team to manufacture and install 10 new LED displays at Truist Field in North Carolina. These displays will be powered by Daktronics Show Control with Camino. The installation is slated for the end of this year with the project up and running for the 2025 season.

"We are very pleased to partner with Daktronics on this exciting new video project for the 2025 season and beyond," stated Dan Rajkowski, Charlotte Knights Chief Operating Officer. "We understand how important video displays are for our fans and we look forward to enhancing their game-day experience with these 10 new LED displays at Truist Field. Our fans are really going to see an improvement when they come out to the ballpark next season."

Video Display Details

The outfield video display will bring vibrant imagery to the game-day experience with a canvas measuring 30 feet high by 78 feet wide and featuring 10-millimeter pixel spacing. It features industry-leading environmental protection and is capable of variable content zoning. This allows it to show one large image or multiple zones of content including live video, instant replays, up-to-the-minute statistics, graphics, animations and sponsorship messages.

"We're excited to partner with the Charlotte Knights to upgrade their displays inside and outside of Truist Field to enhance the game-day experience for their fans," said Corey Williams, Daktronics sales representative. "Charlotte being a hub for our southeast region, all of our local employees take great pride in working with our hometown teams and we can't wait to see everything up and running for their first event!"

Also in the outfield, a new fence display will be added to the ballpark measuring 8.5 feet high by 120 feet wide. Two expanded ribbon displays will be added to the seating fascia, each measuring 2.5 feet high by 79 feet wide. These displays all feature 10-millimeter pixel spacing and provide opportunities to supplement content on the main displays as well as highlighting sponsors throughout events.

Welcoming fans to the stadium, a marquee display and five plaza displays will be installed on the outside of Truist Field. The marquee will measure 13 feet high by 36 feet wide, one plaza display will measure 2.5 feet high by 11 feet wide and four plaza displays will measure 2.5 feet high by 14.5 feet wide. All of these displays will feature 6-millimeter pixel spacing for crisp, clear imagery delivered to all viewers.

Daktronics is also including a complete Show Control solution including Camino with this installation. This industry-leading control system provides a combination of display control software, world-class video processing, data integration and playback hardware that forms a powerful yet user-friendly production solution. The addition of Camino to the control system will provide a new level of functionality to create dynamic, real-time rendered content never before possible in a Daktronics system.

Camino opens up creative possibilities to display visuals in a 2D/3D space, incorporating data-based logic to automate production elements, and developing timelines within a single piece of content so it can react in real-time as the event unfolds.

In addition to the equipment installation, the Knights will also receive a content package to be produced and delivered by Daktronics Creative Services.

