Tides Announce 2025 Home Game Times

November 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







The Norfolk Tides today announced their home game start times for the 2025 game schedule. The 2025 International League campaign is slated to begin on Friday, March 28th with the Tides hosting the Durham Bulls. It will be the second straight season the Tides will host the Bulls in March to start the season.

The Tides will play 51 home night games this season, each starting at 6:35 p.m. The lone exception for night games will be our July 3 special with first pitch at 6:30 p.m. All 24 home day games will be played on Thursdays and Sundays. All 11 Thursday home day games will start at 12:05 p.m. The lone Thursday night game of the season will be the July 3 special. All Sunday home day games will start at 1:05 p.m.

The 2025 season will be Norfolk's 55th in the International League and 56th overall at the Triple-A level (Triple-A East in 2021). It will also be the 32nd year of baseball at Harbor Park. The schedule features 39 weekend games on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. Gameday promotions for the 2025 season will be announced throughout the offseason. The Tides will have an All-Star break from July 14 - 19, followed by a three-game series vs. Syracuse. In all, the Tides will have 13 homestands that total 75 home games. There will be two three-game homestands, nine six-game series, a nine-game homestand and a 12-game homestand. The nine-game homestand runs across 10 days from June 24th - July 3rd. The 12-game homestand will be completed in 13 days from July 29th - August 10th.

The Tides play against 12 different teams in 2025, with nine of them visiting Harbor Park. Five will visit multiple times. After Durham arrives for the opening series from March 28th - 30th the Tides host the Bulls from July 1st - 3rd. The Tides will host the Gwinnett Stripers, the Atlanta Braves affiliate, twice from April 8th - 13th and June 24th - 29th. The Memphis Redbirds, the St. Louis Cardinals affiliate, come to Norfolk from April 22nd - 27th and then from July 29th - August 3rd. The Nashville Sounds, the Milwaukee Brewers affiliate, come to Harbor Park from June 10th - 15th and again from September 2nd - 7th. The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Miami Marlins affiliate, visits from May 13th - 18th and during the Tides' final homestand of the season from September 16th - 21st.

As for the four other teams that visit one time, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, the Philadelphia Phillies affiliate, will come to town from May 27th - June 1st. The Syracuse Mets, the New York Mets affiliate, come to Harbor Park July 18th - 20th after not visiting in 2024. The Charlotte Knights, the Chicago White Sox affiliate, will be at Harbor Park from August 19th - 24th. The Rochester Redwings, the Washington Nationals affiliate, will come to town from August 5th - 10th.

Ticketing Information

Fans can purchase 2025 season tickets now by reaching 757-622-2222. Individual game tickets will go on sale at a later date. Follow the Tides on social media and at norfolktides.com throughout the off-season for the most up-to-date information.

