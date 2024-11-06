IronPigs to Host Entertainment Auditions and Unveil Clubhouse Store Expansion

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are excited to invite the public and local media members to two exciting happenings coming to Coca-Cola Park later this week as they host Entertainment Auditions for the 2025 season on November 8th and 9th in addition to a grand reopening for following a new expansion to the Clubhouse Store on November 9th.

The IronPigs Entertainment Team is looking for family-friendly, talented individuals to dance, sing, act, and more to perform in front of fans for the 2025 season! The IronPigs Promotions & Entertainment team will host entertainment auditions at Coca-Cola Park in the PNC Club Level on Friday, November 8th from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday, November 9th from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Park. Positions of need include dancers, choreographers, actors, comedians, costumed characters, jugglers, and more. The IronPigs are looking for ANY unique entertainers whose job it is to entertain and energize the crowd, engage with fans, and make people smile and laugh - regardless of the score of the game! The IronPigs are looking for both in-game entertainment (on-field host, promotional crew, mascot performers) or those with special talents for concourse entertainment (jugglers, dancers, etc.)

For more information and to select an audition date, please fill out the following form HERE.

Any musical acts or anthem performers SHOULD NOT audition in person. Instead, please email a demo tape to Director, Promotions & Entertainment, Jess Knaster (jknaster@ironpigsbaseball.com).

Additionally on Saturday, November 9th, the IronPigs will be unveiling their newly renovated Clubhouse Store with a Grand Opening Party from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m!

The new renovation provides an additional 800 square feet of floor space with an expanded offering of women's, children, and men's offerings. Saturday will also be the first time the public gets a chance to purchase exclusive Illumination merchandise.

FeRROUS will be onsite for pictures from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. IronPigs Charities will be selling game-used and player merchandise as well.

