Northwoods League, ESPN+ Partnership Kicks off with Dock Spiders

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Northwoods League and ESPN+ streaming partnership for the 2022 season kicks off with the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders Opening Day game on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30 at 1:05 p.m. against the Wausau Woodchucks.

The new streaming rights agreement will feature the first two Dock Spiders home games on May 30 against Wausau and June 2 against Green Bay.

"We are extremely excited for this partnership with ESPN+," said Dock Spiders General Manager Jim Misudek. "The ability to bring the atmosphere of Dock Spiders baseball to a larger audience will allow us to highlight the very best of Fond du Lac while showcasing the talent of the Northwoods League. Kicking off this league-wide partnership with a Dock Spiders home game is a tremendous honor that will showcase the best of our organization both on the field and behind the scenes."

Each Dock Spiders broadcast features four HD cameras around Herr-Baker Field, and will feature a pregame show prior to first pitch hosted by play-by-play broadcaster Javik Blake.

Along with select games on ESPN+ throughout the season, the 2022 Northwoods League All-Star Game, Major League Dreams Showcase and the Northwoods League Playoffs will all air on ESPN+.

All home games throughout the 2022 season are available on the Northwoods League Baseball Network. Future Dock Spiders games on the ESPN+ platform during the 2022 season will be announced at a later date.

