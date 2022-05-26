Northwoods League Announces Streaming Rights Agreement with ESPN+

May 26, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) News Release







Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League today announced a new rights agreement with ESPN+ to stream select games each day of the 2022 season. These games will be available exclusively on ESPN+, along with the Northwoods League All-Star Game, the Major League Dreams Showcase, the League playoffs and Summer Collegiate World Series.

"We are excited for our agreement with the Northwoods League to begin later this month," said John Lasker, Vice President, Digital Media Programming, ESPN. "Presenting this collegiate summer league makes a great addition to our already expansive collegiate and professional baseball programming on ESPN+."

The Northwoods League has a four-camera HD setup in each ballpark in the league and has been streaming games for over ten years. The League also produces a nightly studio show that recaps the previous night's games and previews that day's matchups.

"This is a game-changer for the Northwoods League to go along with our efforts in the gambling world we expect an unprecedented level of exposure for the League for years to come," said Northwoods League Chairman/Co-Founder Dick Radatz, Jr.

The opening night matchups, May 30 on ESPN+, will feature the Wausau Woodchucks travelling to Fond du Lac to take on the Dock Spiders in the Great Lakes Division. In the Great Plains Division, the Duluth Huskies will visit the Mankato MoonDogs. The Northwoods League All-Star Game will take place on July 19 in Wisconsin Rapids and the Major League Dreams Showcase will return to La Crosse on August 2.

The first week of games on ESPN+ is listed below and more games will be announced soon.

Date Time Away Away State Home Home State

05/30 1:05 PM Wausau Woodchucks WI Fond du Lac Dock Spiders WI

05/30 6:35 PM Duluth Huskies MN Mankato MoonDogs MN

05/31 6:35 PM Duluth Huskies MN Mankato MoonDogs MN

06/01 6:35 PM Kenosha Kingfish WI Kokomo Jackrabbits IN

06/01 7:05 PM Rochester Honkers MN Bismarck Larks ND

06/02 11:35 AM Green Bay Rockers WI Fond du Lac Dock Spiders WI

06/02 6:35 PM Rochester Honkers MN Bismarck Larks ND

06/03 7:05 PM Battle Creek Battle Jacks MI Traverse City Pit Spitters MI

06/03 7:05 PM Minnesota Mud Puppies MN St. Cloud Rox MN

06/04 3:05 PM Willmar Stingers MN Duluth Huskies MN

06/04 7:05 PM Battle Creek Battle Jacks MI Traverse City Pit Spitters MI

06/05 2:05 PM Rockford Rivets IL Kokomo Jackrabbits IN

06/05 4:05 PM Mankato MoonDogs MN St. Cloud Rox MN

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.