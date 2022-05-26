Lumberman Secure a Pair of Cornhuskers

May 26, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release







With Opening Day in Eau Claire around the corner, the La Crosse Loggers have been conducting last-minute roster moves, including the addition of two pitchers, Drew Christo and Ryan Sleeper.

Right-handed pitcher, Drew Christo, is an intriguing prospect with high upside. The 6-4, 235-pound Elkhorn, NE. native throws a heater sitting in the low to mid 90s, complemented by three off-speed pitches. Out of high school, Christo was ranked as the No. 1 player in Nebraska and No. 18 RHP nationally by Perfect Game. As a senior, he posted a 0.43 ERA with a state-leading 92 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings, earning him the Gatorade Nebraska Baseball Player of the Year award. Christo recently wrapped up his freshman campaign with the Huskers, appearing in five games including two starts. In addition to an impressive pitching arsenal, he is an honor roll student, scoring a 35 on his ACT with plans to study medicine.

Ryan Sleeper, from Lakeville MN, is currently wrapping up his freshman year at nationally ranked Wabash Valley Junior College. At Wabash Valley, he contributed to the Warrior's 57-6 record and a NJCAA National Tournament berth, posting a 2.63 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 13 appearances. During his prep career, the 6-4, 220-pound hurler was ranked the No. 2 LHP in Minnesota and No. 37 LHP nationally by Perfect Game. Originally a North Carolina commit, Sleeper switched paths after undergoing Tommy John surgery, and will now be heading to Lincoln next fall following his current team's playoff run.

Christo and Sleeper will be joined by Trey Frahm (OF/RHP), another Nebraska commit, for the 2022 season. The Loggers will be travelling to Eau Claire on Monday, May 30th to battle the Express. The home opener is set for Tuesday, May 31st when the Loggers and Express travel back to La Crosse for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. Season tickets and ticket packages for the 20th anniversary season of La Crosse Loggers Baseball are on sale now. Information is available at www.lacrosseloggers.com or by calling Logger's ticket office at 608-796-9553. Fans can also visit the Logger's office at 1225 Caledonia Street, La Crosse between 8:30-5, Monday through Friday.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.