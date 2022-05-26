Former Growler Named to All-MAC First Team

KALAMAZOO, MI- Former Growler and current Ball State Cardinal Trenton Quartermaine was named to the All-MAC first team on May 24th. This past season, the 5th year senior posted outstanding numbers with a slash line of .300/.399/.565 while launching 14 home runs tallying 63 RBI and 13 doubles.

Quartermaine spent two seasons at Kalamazoo Valley CC before moving to Ball State. Trenton hit .295 with 16 RBI in 36 games during his time with the Growlers. Quartermaine's Ball State teammate and fellow former Growler Tanner Knapp will return to Kalamazoo this summer in a Growlers uniform to keep up the excellent talent connection between Ball State and the Growlers!

Everyone at the Growlers organization would like to congratulate Trenton on this accomplishment, and we wish him nothing but the best going forward in his career!

