Bismarck Larks Announce Official Roster : Bismarck Larks

The roster features 26 new players and 8 returners.

The Bismarck Larks released their full roster for the 2022 season. The Larks are back with a roster full of fresh faces and a handful of returners eager to get the season rolling.

The roster consists of eight players that are returning to Bismarck. Of those eight, right-handed pitcher Justin Goldstein and infielder Enrique (Kiké) Hernandez are returning for their third summer with the Larks.

The Larks are coached by third year head coach Will Flynt, who led the team to the 2020 North Dakota Pod Championship and won Northwoods League (NWL) Coach of the Year honors in 2019 with the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.

"We have some (MLB) Draft caliber players," Flynt said. "We have a lot of guys who have been on teams who have done well and found success, and they're bringing that same mentality for this summer. You can't get better without playing, and when you're keeping score, you want to win."

Steve "Stevie" Adams and Victor Cole will join the staff as assistant coaches this summer.

Adams played baseball at Miami (OH) University from 2006-09 where he hit over .350 each year. Adams broke the school record for hit by pitches, won 2 conference Gold Gloves, and was selected 3 times to the all-conference team. He was inducted into the Miami Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020.

Victor Cole spent 15 years in professional baseball ranging from Single-A baseball to pitching in the MLB for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Cole is one of nine Russian-born players to spend time in Major League Baseball. After his time in the MLB, Cole spent time overseas in the Taiwan Major League and Korean Baseball Organization. Finally, he joined the Russian National Team as a player and eventually became an assistant coach helping them prepare for the European Championships in 2020.

Entering his third season with the Larks, Justin Goldstein is looking to help lead his team to victory.

"The Larks have a great culture that I love to be a part of," Goldstein said. "The fans are great every night and really buy into what the Larks are building. There's no other way to put it than to say the enjoyment of baseball has brought me back to the Bismarck Larks."

The entire Larks roster is below:

Position Players (18)

Jackson Beaman C University of Missouri

Garrett Marcias C California State, San Bernardino

Bradlee Preap C Radford University

Tommy Takayoshi C Pierce College

Adam Axtell* INF Point Loma Nazarene University

AJ Barraza INF California State, San Bernardino

Kaiden Cardoso INF Minot State University

Luke Glascoe INF University of California, San Diego

Zen Hiatt INF University of Montevallo

Jake Hjelle INF University of Minnesota-Crookston

Kai Hori INF College of San Mateo

Aaron Mann INF Drury University

Enrique Morales* INF Georgetown College

Dylan Perry INF Kaskaskia College

Daryl Ruiz INF California State, San Bernardino

Reggie Williams INF Colorado State University-Pueblo

Khalid Collymore* OF University of Montevallo

Ryan Curran* OF University of Montevallo

Pitchers (14)

Joshua Alpough RHP University of Montevallo

Seth Brewer* RHP Northern State University

Edwin Colon RHP Northwestern Oklahoma State

Josh Combs LHP Point Loma Nazarene University

Justin Goldstein* RHP Middle Tennessee State University

Luke Hempel RHP California State, San Bernardino

Stephen Klenske RHP Palomar College

Austin Luther V RHP Wittenberg University

Jake Lynch LHP Murray State University

Morgan Mccloud* RHP Texas Wesleyan University

Andrew Paten* RHP Columbia College

Jack Payne RHP Indian Hills Community College

Julio Romero RHP Waubonsee Community College

Will Chauffe LHP Pepperdine University

Two-Way Players (2)

Jordan Sagedahl* RHP/INF South Dakota State University

Joseph Kalafut LHP/INF Edgewood College

Staff (3)

Will Flynt

Steve Adams

Victor Cole

*Denotes a player returning to Bismarck

The Larks 2022 season starts on June 1 at home against the Rochester Honkers.

