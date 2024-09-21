Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC - Game Highlights
September 21, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC YouTube Video
Chattanooga Red Wolves SC's T.J. Bush becomes first goalkeeper in league history to register three matches with eight or more saves in single regular season, helps Red Wolves shut out Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC in scoreless draw at 4Rivers Equipment Stadium.
