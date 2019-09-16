North Carolina-Native Kyle Moore Joins Marksmen

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Hockey in North Carolina is growing at an incredible pace; with four professional teams calling the state home, and innumerable amounts of junior and youth hockey programs operating, more opportunities than ever are presenting themselves for the sport's growth.

For the first-time in Marksmen team history, one of the Old North State's own students-of-the-game has joined the Training Camp Roster. Kyle Moore, a native of Indian Trail, will fight for his first professional spot with his home-state team.

"Being from Charlotte, hockey wasn't really big growing up here, but it's getting bigger and bigger throughout the years. It's amazing being from the south, and showing that kids from Charlotte can do it," said Moore "You just have to work hard and make every chance count."

Moore, 21, has been a journeyman in his junior hockey career, spending plenty of time in Canadian junior leagues over the last few years, including a short-stint in the prestigious Ontario Hockey League.

Most recently, Moore found himself as the Captain of the North American Hockey League's Corpus Christi Ice Rays, after a season with his hometown Charlotte Rush (USPHL-Premier).

For the young-gun forward, starting his professional career in his home state is an honor he hardly expected.

Playing professionally is something I've dreamed of my whole life, and to be able to play in my home state is unbelievable. Not many people can play pro hockey two hours from home, and I'm lucky enough to have the chance to," said Moore "Starting my professional career is a new chapter in my life, and I can't wait to see what it brings to me. I'm excited to start it with Fayetteville."

Moore will not be the first of his family to go professional in hockey; his brother Bryan Moore spent the last season - his fifth in pro hockey - between the Detroit Red Wings AHL / ECHL affiliates.

We're excited to welcome southern son Kyle Moore to his home state team!

