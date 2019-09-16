SPHL Announces Partnership with Nickelodeon

September 16, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release





HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) announced today that they are teaming up with Nickelodeon for the 2019-2020 season and will feature the brand's iconic properties in game promotions across the league's 10 teams including SpongeBob SquarePants, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, PAW Patrol and Double Dare.

Throughout the season, SPHL teams will have a night dedicated to a specific Nickelodeon property. Each game will showcase special Nickelodeon-themed jerseys from OT Sports, appearances from Nickelodeon characters, in-game activities and more. Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase the limited-edition jerseys through both real-time and online auctions.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Nickelodeon on this league-wide promotion," said SPHL Commissioner Doug Price.

"Fans of all ages have grown up with Nickelodeon and by bringing their characters to every arena, we hope to attract new fans, particularly families, to the SPHL experience."

"Through this collaboration with the Southern Professional Hockey League we are expanding our burgeoning sports program to a new and loyal fan base," said Sharon Cohen, EVP of Nickelodeon Experiences. "We are excited to offer hockey fans across the country an opportunity to interact with the Nickelodeon characters they know and love via a program that marries the best of both brands."

Team Game Date

Birmingham Bulls January 25, 2020

Evansville Thunderbolts February 29, 2020

Fayetteville Marksmen February 29, 2020

Huntsville Havoc March 7, 2020

Knoxville Ice Bears February 9, 2020

Macon Mayhem February 1, 2020

Peoria Rivermen February 28, 2020

Pensacola Ice Flyers March 21, 2020

Quad City Storm December 27, 2019

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs January 10, 2020

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from September 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.