SPHL Announces Partnership with Nickelodeon
September 16, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) announced today that they are teaming up with Nickelodeon for the 2019-2020 season and will feature the brand's iconic properties in game promotions across the league's 10 teams including SpongeBob SquarePants, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, PAW Patrol and Double Dare.
Throughout the season, SPHL teams will have a night dedicated to a specific Nickelodeon property. Each game will showcase special Nickelodeon-themed jerseys from OT Sports, appearances from Nickelodeon characters, in-game activities and more. Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase the limited-edition jerseys through both real-time and online auctions.
"We are thrilled to be partnering with Nickelodeon on this league-wide promotion," said SPHL Commissioner Doug Price.
"Fans of all ages have grown up with Nickelodeon and by bringing their characters to every arena, we hope to attract new fans, particularly families, to the SPHL experience."
"Through this collaboration with the Southern Professional Hockey League we are expanding our burgeoning sports program to a new and loyal fan base," said Sharon Cohen, EVP of Nickelodeon Experiences. "We are excited to offer hockey fans across the country an opportunity to interact with the Nickelodeon characters they know and love via a program that marries the best of both brands."
Team Game Date
Birmingham Bulls January 25, 2020
Evansville Thunderbolts February 29, 2020
Fayetteville Marksmen February 29, 2020
Huntsville Havoc March 7, 2020
Knoxville Ice Bears February 9, 2020
Macon Mayhem February 1, 2020
Peoria Rivermen February 28, 2020
Pensacola Ice Flyers March 21, 2020
Quad City Storm December 27, 2019
Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs January 10, 2020
