Ice Flyers Announce 2019-20 Theme Night Schedule

Pensacola, Fla. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers have announced the team's theme nights for the upcoming 2019-20 season.

This year, the Ice Flyers are featuring some new theme nights and specialty jerseys that they have not done before. Marvel Super Hero® Night will take place on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 and feature three different Marvel character jerseys: Captain America, Iron Man and Black Panther. Nickelodeon Night featuring Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is on Saturday, March 21, 2020 with the team wearing specialty jerseys featuring all the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. On Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, Mossy Oak camouflage jerseys will be in The Hangar on Mossy Oak Night.

The Ice Flyers have also introduced a Non-Profit Initiative Night that will happen every season. This special night will benefit a local non-profit through the multiple avenues. For its inaugural theme night, the Ice Flyers chose Autism Pensacola for an Autism Awareness Night which will be on Saturday, March 7, 2020. The players will wear jerseys featuring the puzzle pieces representing the Autism Spectrum and auctioned off with 100% of the proceeds going to Autism Pensacola to help further awareness in the Pensacola area. More details will follow about the Ice Flyers Non-Profit Initiative Night.

First Responders will be have an appreciation night all to their own on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 and the team will pay tribute to the athletes of the Special Olympics on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

The staple theme nights mark their return as well. Nights such as Military Appreciation Nights, Small Dog Race Nights, Mardi Gras Night, $5 Weekend and Celebrate Faith Night. The team is also planning on having a Star Wars Night and wearing a Star Wars-themed jersey, which they have done twice in the past four seasons, and that will take place on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.

All Friday games will be starting at 7:35 p.m., Saturday games will start at 7:05 p.m., Sunday games at 4:05 p.m., and weekday games at 6:35 p.m.

For groups of friends, family, business colleagues, church members, organizations and schools, multiple group outing options are available by contacting the Ice Flyers' office at 850-466-3111. The complete theme night schedule can be found on PensacolaIceFlyers.com under the Schedule tab.

