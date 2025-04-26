North Carolina Courage vs. Kansas City Current
April 26, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage YouTube Video
The North Carolina Courage defeated the Kansas City Current 3-2 on April 26, 2025. Haley Hopkins and Bia Zaneratto scored for Kansas City, while Ryan Williams, Kaleigh Kurtz and Ashley Sanchez scored for North Carolina.
