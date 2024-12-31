Norse Welcome Bobcats to the MAC

December 31, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

St. Cloud Norsemen News Release







The St. Cloud Norsemen welcome the Bismarck Bobcats to the MAC this weekend. St. Cloud is coming off a weekend split in their home and home series with the Watertown Shamrocks before the Christmas break. St. Cloud (13-11-1-3) sits in 5th place and will begin their 2nd half against the Bismarck Bobcats (24-3-0-1) who sit atop the Central Division. The puck drops Friday night at 7 pm and Saturday night at 6:30 pm. Click on tickets to join us at the MAC or watch online at NAHLtv.com.

