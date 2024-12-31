Minotauros Dominate Final Game of 2024

After the holiday break, the Minot Minotauros hit the road one last time in 2024 to face the Bismarck Bobcats for a New Year's Eve tilt in the state's capital on Tuesday.

Minot struck first, 4:52 into the opening frame. Jack O'Hanisian was responsible for the opening tally, collecting his 11th goal of the season, while Ty James and Billy Batten provided the assists. Before going into the first intermission, the Tauros took a 2-0 lead as defenseman Connor Thue fired a shot from the point through plenty of traffic to beat Bobcat's tender Tomas Anderson. Brandon Funk and Leo Cabulis were credited with the assists.

1:03 into the second, Minot jumped to a 3-0 lead. Adam Mahler fired a wrist shot just below the top of the circles, sneaking the puck past Anderson for his 10th marker. Newly acquired Gavin Middendorf grabbed the assist for his first point as a Tauro, while Landon Flemming added the secondary helper. Under four minutes later, Bismarck crept back into the contest to make it 3-1, with Keanu Kremm notching his eighth tally in this year's campaign.

Before the middle frame concluded, the Tauros took back their three-goal lead. Jesse Juhola scored his first goal of the evening, with Batten and Mahler adding the assists.

Minot scored two more goals, both on the power play from Middendorf and John Small in the third, to close out the contest and 2024 with an impressive 6-1 victory over Bismarck.

Up next, the Tauros will host the North Iowa Bulls for the first time this season on January 3rd and 4th. Puck drop for those two games is scheduled for 7:35 PM on the Pepsi Rink. Tickets can be purchased online at the Tauros online ticketing site as they open the 2025 calendar year at home!

