Sebastian Speck Named to NAHL's 3 Stars of the Week for 2nd Week in a Row

December 31, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - Warriors Co-Captain Sebastian Speck has been named to the NAHL's 3 Stars of the Week for the 2nd consecutive week it was announced yesterday. Coming off the heels of his 5 point weekend last week against Shreveport, Speck tallied 4 points, (3 goals and an assist) against Colorado on Friday and Saturday night. This now makes Sebastian the leading point scorer (30) for not only the Warriors this season, but for the entire South Divison. In fact, Oklahoma has the top two point scorers in the south in Speck and Travis Bryson (29). Last week, Sebastian was named the 2nd star of the week, while this week he received the 3rd star honors.

In the month of December, Sebastian has played in all 7 games, totaling up 5 Goals and 6 Assists for a total of 11 points this month. That's over 1.5 PPG for the month. He will look to continue his hot streak this weekend as the Warriors take on the Brahmas and Corpus Christi in a conjoined 3 game set.

Congratulations Sebastian!

