Brahmas Slip Past Bugs in Testy New Year's Eve Affair

December 31, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Shreveport Mudbugs News Release







The Shreveport Mudbugs (18-13-1) came up short to the Lone Star Brahmas, 3-2 on New Year's Eve at the Nytex Sports Centre.

The Brahmas got two goals from Cooper Faughnan and Owen Kerr - 18 seconds apart at 2:41 & 2:59 into the opening period to give LSB an early 2-0 lead. SHV got on the board at 5:24 w/ an innocent shot from Seth Murch from the left point which snuck into the net to make it a 2-1 contest.

SHV found the equalizer at 8:13 of the second as Jonah Jasser found some space in the RW circle and muscled in his first goal of the season to even the game, 2-2. Newcomer Chase Forry set up the play and picked up the assist.

LSB broke the tie at 8:04 of the third as Charlie Fleet slipped in his fifth goal of the year after Nikola Goich made the first two initial stops to put the Brahmas up, 3-2.

The Bugs will stay on the road and head to Albuquerque, NM to take on the Ice Wolves for a two-game series beginning this Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT from Outpost Ice Arenas.

