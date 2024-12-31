Warriors Make First NA3 Call-Up from Long Beach in Mason Jackson

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Oklahoma Warriors called up '05 Forward Mason Jackson to the team last week, prior to the team's series against the Colorado Grit. Mason is from Cotton Heights, UT, but has been playing in the NA3 for the Long Beach Sharks. This call-up is the first one between the Sharks and Warriors since the new affiliation agreement between the two clubs prior to the beginning of the 24-25 season.

In Colorado, Mason played very well despite not registering any points in the series. A welcome addition amongst a slew of injuries on the team, Mason will continue to be apart of the Warriors roster into this weekend's games vs. LoneStar and Corpus Christi.

Congratulations Mason!

