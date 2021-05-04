Nominations Open for #ThankYouTuesday at Haymarket Park

LINCOLN, Nebraska - Nominations are now open for every #ThankYouTuesday at Haymarket Park, the Saltdogs have announced.

Thank You Tuesday is a joint venture with the Lincoln Saltdogs and the Nebraska Medical Association to honor various frontline heroes who have helped navigate the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic over the past year. This will be done for every Tuesday home game throughout the 2021 season.

Family members, friends and co-workers can nominate workers they know for a chance to be one of four selected during a Tuesday home game. Those selected will receive four club-level tickets to the game and will be honored with on-field recognition during the game.

"We look forward to recognizing heroes in our community throughout the summer here at Haymarket Park," Saltdogs President/GM Charlie Meyer said. "We would also like to thank the Nebraska Medical Association for partnering with us."

Those eligible for nomination include nurses, respiratory therapists, physicians, hospital workers, clinic staff personnel, teachers, school staffers and first responders. These Tuesdays provide a chance to celebrate all frontline heroes in Lincoln and the surrounding communities, working to keep residents safe, cared for, healthy and fed.

Nominations can be sent in throughout the year, and the first #ThankYouTuesday will be the 'Dogs home opener - May 25th at home against Cleburne.

The Saltdogs will open the 2021 season on May 18, and the first game at Haymarket Park is scheduled for May 25! The promotional schedule can be seen at saltdogs.com/promotions, and stay tuned for more information regarding tickets for the upcoming year.

