Birds Return to Local Radio on FOX Sports 98.1 KWSN

SIOUX FALLS -- No matter how much life and technology changes, there is still something special about turning on the radio and hearing a baseball game in the summer.

And this season, all 100 Sioux Falls Canaries broadcasts -- home and away -- will be back where they belong and where they always were from the team's 1993 modern inception--Â local sports radio station KWSN.

Now called FOX Sports 98.1, KWSN is heard on 98.1 FM and is still carried on its original signal, AM-1230. Canaries games will also be streamed online at KWSN.com and the free and easy-to-dowload KWSN mobile app.

"We are so excited to have Birds broadcasts back where they belong on FOX Sports 98.1," Canaries general manager Duell Higbe said. "We want the games to be as easily available as possible to the most possible listeners, whether they are at home, at work, driving in their cars, or around a fire pit at the lake with family and friends. Whether they are in the FOX Sports 98.1 and AM-1230 coverage signal area or hearing the games on their computers or phones anywhere in the world, they will have every possible way to enjoy the Canaries."

This includes inside The Birdcage at home contests, for fans in the stands who want to hear the game in real time on a portable radio, and those who need to go to the concourse for a concession or to use the restroom. With the Birds back on KWSN, they won't miss the action -- from the baseball play-by-play to the unique and entertaining commentary of new play-by-play announcer Joey Zanaboni and his broadcasting assistant Molly McIntyre, the first female Canaries broadcaster in team history.

"Baseball on the radio has been a magical tradition for years and Fox Sports Radio 98.1 FM / AM 1230 andÂ KWSN.COMÂ is proud to once again be your local source for 'watching' baseball on the radio," said Tom Gjerdrum, the operations manager at Midwest Communications Radio in Sioux Falls and KWSN's interim brand manager.Â

"Canaries fans will enjoy listening to a full season of Canaries baseball on the Sioux Empire's premier sports station, KWSN.Â We are excited to bring Canaries baseball back to the radio in what promises to be a great year for baseball fans and sports fans alike."

Birds fans who go to sfcanaries.com to hear the games will still able to do so via the "Listen Live" icon on the front page.

They'll also be able to still watch the games via the American Association TV stream, also available on the front page at sfcanaries.com and on the free American Association TV app, with the voices of Zanaboni and McIntyre on KWSN's broadcasts of Canaries home games.

The 2021 season starts on Tuesday, May 18, which will be Opening Shots Night at The Birdcage. FREE ADMISSION to any fan who presents a valid COVID-19 vaccination card at the ticket office.

Friday marks "First Responder Night" and our first All-Star Fireworks show immediately after the game. FREE ADMISSION to any fan who presents valid I.D. of their employment with a police department, fire department or as an Emergency Medical Technician.

To order tickets, call the box office at 605-336-6060 or order online at sfcanaries.com.

