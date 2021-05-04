Goldeyes Sign Former Canadian Junior National Team Member

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes signed left-handed pitcher Travis Seabrooke on Tuesday.

Seabrooke last pitched in 2019 where he made 14 relief appearances for the High-A Carolina League's Frederick Keys (Baltimore Orioles). The Peterborough, Ontario native earned two saves and struck out 22 batters over 24.0 innings pitched. During the 2018 season, Seabrooke struck out 65 and allowed just five home runs in 73.0 innings, splitting time with Frederick and the Low-A South Atlantic League's Delmarva Shorebirds. The 25-year-old left-hander previously played for the Canadian Junior National Team, and competed at the U18 World Cup in 2013.

Seabrooke is entering his seventh season of professional baseball, and was drafted by the Orioles in the fifth round in 2013 out of Crestwood Secondary School in Peterborough. The 6-foot-6, 205-pound Seabrooke is 11-26 lifetime with six saves and a 4.93 ERA in 100 games (45 starts) over 335.2 innings. Seabrooke has held the opposition to three or fewer earned runs in 31 of 45 career starts, and he has walked two batters or less in 34 of them. In 2014, Seabrooke was ranked the 13th best prospect in the Orioles' farm system by Baseball America. Seabrooke's father, Glen, was the 21st overall selection in the 1985 NHL Entry Draft, and played three seasons in the NHL for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Seabrooke originally signed with the Goldeyes last April, but did not participate in the 2020 season.

Additionally, right-handed pitcher Eduard Reyes has re-signed with the Goldeyes. The Goldeyes originally signed Reyes on December 16th, 2020 before signing with Leone di Bologna last month.

The Goldeyes now have 26 players under contract for the 2021 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 30 players during spring training, which begins May 6th.

2021 Winnipeg Goldeyes Signings

RHP Nate Antone

IF Dakota Conners

C Zack Costello

RHP Ryan Dull

LHP Ken Frosch

OF Jay Gonzalez

RHP Joey Gonzalez

RHP John Gorman

OF Logan Hill

OF Tyler Hill

RHP Christian James

LHP Jose Jose

IF Kevin Lachance

LHP Mitchell Lambson

RHP Josh Lucas

1B Kyle Martin

OF Max Murphy

IF Raul Navarro

IF Alexis Pantoja

C Alfonso Reda

RHP Eduard Reyes

OF Liam Scafariello

LHP Travis Seabrooke

RHP Kyle Thomas

RHP Cory Thompson

RHP Justin Watland

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2021 season on May 18th on the road against the Sioux Falls Canaries. For information on 2021 Goldeyes season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group tickets, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

