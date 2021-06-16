Ninth Inning Rally Falls Short in 7-5 Loss to Augusta

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Herard Gonzalez lifted a three-run homer in the ninth, but the Fireflies fell short in a 7-5 loss to the Augusta GreenJackets at Segra Park Wednesday evening.

Gonzalez's homer marked his third of the season. He also became the first Fireflies (20-15) player since Jake Means to homer in consecutive games. Means accomplished the feat May 27-28.

While one streak is beginning, another came to an end. Emilio Marquez offered 2.1 innings of relief for Columbia tonight, but ceded his first run in 14.2 innings, the last runner to score off him coming in a game May 14 vs the Charleston RiverDogs.

The Fireflies hopped out of the gates quickly against the GreenJackets (18-20). Tyler Tolbert tripled in the first and came around on a Maikel Garcia base hit to put Columbia in front 1-0. The run gave Garcia a team-high 19 RBI on the season. In the third, Matt Schmidt snapped an 0-26 streak with a double and scored on a Rubendy Jaquez liner to right field to push Columbia's lead to two.

Starter Cruz Noriega allowed a pair of runs in the fourth from a Landon Stephens homer to tie the game before handing the ball to the bullpen. Patrick Smith (L, 1-1) ran into some trouble in the fifth that put runners on the corners. Vaughn Grissom stole second to prompt Cam Shepherd to steal home which gave the GreenJackets a 3-2 lead that they never surrendered.

Adrian Alcantara walked a season-high five batters en route to giving up three runs in his shortest outing of the season. On the other hand, Jake McSteen (W, 1-0) was efficient in his first start in the Low-A East League. Augusta's lefty fanned five in as many innings while only offering 68 pitches, 45 of which honed in for strikes.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Augusta GreenJackets tomorrow at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Delvin Capellan (1-2, 3.51 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia while RHP Tanner Gordon (0-3, 5.74 ERA) gets the nod for Augusta.

