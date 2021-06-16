Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Augusta

The Fireflies continue their six-game series tonight versus the Augusta GreenJackets at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Cruz Noriega (2-1, 5.55 ERA) gets the ball for Columbia, while Augusta offers LHP Jake McSteen, who is making his first appearance in the Low-A East League.

Tonight is Wag-Along Wednesday, presented by Trash the Poop. Fans can bring their rabies vaccinated dog on a leash to Segra Park and sit along the Bojangles Berm. It's also White Claw Wednesday where fans can purchase $5 White Claws at concession stands throughout the ballpark.

PAIR OF HOMERS LIFT FIREFLIES OVER GREENJACKETS: The Columbia Fireflies utilized a pair of two-run homers from Herard Gonzalez and Juan Carlos Negret to take home the first game of their 12-game homestand at Segra Park 4-3 Tuesday evening. The Fireflies (20-14) found themselves in a 1-0 hole in the bottom of the third inning when Gonzalez came to the dish with Rubendy Jaquez waiting along the base paths. Gonzalez cracked a 1-1 offering from Joey Estes (L, 0-2) over the right field fence to put Columbia up, 2-1. Juan Carlos Negret found the Fireflies in a 3-2 hole in the sixth with Darryl Collins on first when he went hacking at the first pitch of his at-bat to clear the right field fence for his fourth homer of the season to push the Fireflies in front of Augusta (17-20) 4-3.

MAGIC NUMBER: The offense has come in spurts for the Columbia Fireflies in 2021, but the magic number for the team is four. When the Fireflies score four runs in a game, they are 20-2 this season. When Columbia scores three or less in a game, they are 0-12.

KAUFMAN TURNS KORNER: After giving up eight runs without recording an out in his first start in Augusta May 8, Rylan Kaufman has been electric. In six outings, four of which have been starts, the southpaw has worked 23.2 innings and has allowed three runs. During that time, the Texas-native has punched out 30 batters while allowing only 13 hits in that span. The stretch included a 9.2 inning scoreless streak from May 20-June 8 where Kaufman wrung up 13 hitters.

SCHMIDT'S STRIKEOUTS: Matt Schmidt is going through a tough stretch at the plate, the first baseman is in an 0-26 skid and prior to the first inning of Friday's game, had 13 strikeouts in his last 13 at-bats dating back to May 29 vs Augusta. He ended the streak with a popout.

EVERYONE WANTS TO BE APART OF A TURNAROUND: After giving up a run in two innings of relief work at Augusta May 8, it looked like righty Nathan Webb would have another season similar to his previous four years in Minor League Baseball. The Missouri-native has a 5.86 career ERA. Since then, the righty has spun 10 scoreless innings and has fanned 20 batters while allowing only three hits. His opposing batting average has dropped from .231 to .149 and his season WHIP is now an incredible 0.93.

POWER OUTAGE: The Fireflies offense has been sputtering along, scoring two runs or less in five of their seven games dating back to June 2. After winning their contest with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans June 2, June 3 and June 4's games were affected by weather, June 5 they had a doubleheader and June 6's game was postponed due to rain. This season when Columbia scores three runs or less, they are 0-10.

MARQUIS MARQUEZ: Fireflies lefty Emilio Marquez started the season in the rotation, but has since found his home in the bullpen where the 5'8" pitcher has found his stride. The southpaw has worked 13 consecutive scoreless innings since he allowed a pair of runs in a May 14 showcase against the Charleston RiverDogs. Since his scoreless stretch strarted, his ERA has dropped from 4.50 to 1.71 and his WHIP has decreased from 1.38 to 0.90.

