Down East Wood Ducks Game Notes - vs. Kannapolis

The Down East Wood Ducks continue their series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers today at 7:00 p.m. Down East will start RHP Wyatt Sparks (1-0, 4.56) and Kannapolis will counter with RHP Andrew Dalquist (1-2, 5.21).

BULLPEN BLOWS LEAD IN LOSS TO KANNAPOLIS: After surrendering eight unanswered runs in the final four innings, the Down East Wood Ducks fell to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 9-7, Tuesday. With this loss, the Wood Ducks fall to 0-6 when the opponent scores first.

HOMEFIELD (DIS)ADVANTAGE: Down East seems more comfortable playing on the road. Right now, the Wood Ducks are 5-8 at home and have a .174 team batting average within the (un)friendly confines of Grainger Stadium. The Wood Ducks are also averaging 2.5 runs/game at home. Last night's 9-7 loss was the largest lead surrendered loss for the Woodies this season, as they led 7-1 after five full innings.

SWIPER KEEP SWIPING!: Being fast and loose on the base paths has been the secret to their success. When the Wood Ducks steal a base they are 20-9 on the season. Currently, the Wood Ducks sit fourth in all of MiLB with 73 stolen bases on the season. Jayce Easley (17) and Evan Carter (12) lead the way for the Wood Ducks as their two primary and best base stealers. Easley is currently tied for 12th in all of MiLB in stolen bases.

EARLY BIRD GETS THE WORM: When the Woodies score first, they are 19-5. They are outscoring opponents 157 - 133 and 47 - 32 in the first two innings. Last night, the Cannon Ballers opened the scoring and Down East fell to 0-6 at home when the opponent scores first.

ROAD WARRIORS: Through 36 games, the Wood Ducks have been primarily on the road where they have played brilliantly. Currently Down East holds a 17-6 road record and are hitting .233. In addition, the Wood Ducks are averaging 5.4 runs/game on the road.

