Nine-Run Ninth Saves Quakes

May 19, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Visalia, CA - In one of the wildest finishes you'll ever hear about, the Quakes overcame a three-run deficit in the ninth inning, scoring nine times to take the lead for good in a 17-13 win over the Visalia Rawhide at Valley Strong Ballpark on Wednesday night.

Leading 11-8 in the ninth, Visalia reliever Yaifer Perdomo (2-1) struck out Chris Newell for the first out, then ran into trouble. He proceeded to give up a hit and three walks, forcing in a run and putting the go-ahead run on base. Perdomo bounced back to strike out Dayton Dooney, but was lifted from the game after 28 pitches. Needing just one more out and the Visalia bullpen running on empty, the Rawhide turned to right fielder Danyer Sanabria, who had not pitched in a game all year.

Sanabria walked the first three hitters he faced to give Rancho a 12-11 lead, before giving up a two-run single to Newell and a two-run homer to Jesus Galiz, as the Quakes scored eight runs with two outs to take a commanding 17-11 lead.

Gabe Emmett (2-1) got the first two outs of the ninth before Jon Edwards came on to get the elusive 27th out.

Newell cracked a pair of homers, giving him a league-leading ten on the year. Nick Biddison also went deep, as Rancho built an 8-3 lead midway through the game.

Visalia ripped off eight straight runs against the Quakes' bullpen, before things fell apart in the ninth.

The Quakes (25-11) will look for a third straight win on Friday, sending Peter Heubeck (0-2) to the mound against Jose Cabrera (0-3) at 6:30pm.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, May 23rd for a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as they host the Lake Elsinore Storm. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.