Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes at Modesto

The Grizzlies and Nuts continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm PT from John Thurman Field. Grizzlies RHP Jordy Vargas and Nuts LHP Brandon Schaeffer are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

Fres-Notes:

Happy 25th Birthday to Grizzlies OF Jake Snider

EJ Andrews Jr: 4-game personal season-long hit streak - 8-for-16 with 4 extra-base hits (Leadoff HR, 2 triples and 1 double)

Jesus Bugarin: Current Team-high 6-game hit streak - 10-24 (.417), RBI, 2 R, 2 BB, SB

Fresno has allowed exactly five runs in four straight contests (2-2), including the first three games of this series (1-2).

MODESTO MINI FACTS: The Fresno Grizzlies and Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at John Thurman Field. This is the first of five regular season series between the clubs in 2023 and the first meeting in Modesto. In three years, the Grizzlies and Nuts have split their first 52 matchups. In 2021, the squads became part of the same league for the first time since 1988. At that time, Modesto was affiliated with the Athletics and were named the A's, while the Grizzlies were known as the Fresno Suns, playing independently. Now, the Nuts are associated with the Seattle Mariners organization (affiliated with the Colorado Rockies prior to Mariners) while the Grizzlies are partnered with the Rockies. The two cities are 96 miles away from one another if you drive by car, following the CA 99 route. Fresno and Modesto are one hour and 32 minutes apart, if you drive non-stop. The halfway point between both cities is Planada, California.

COMEBACK CLAWS: Over their past 12 games (8-4 record), the Grizzlies have scored 43 of their 63 runs in innings 7-9. In that span, Fresno has recorded 25 runs in the eighth inning. The Grizzlies have enjoyed five comeback victories and two walk-offs in the seventh inning or later during this stretch.

CALIFORNIA LEAGUE HITTING LEADERBOARD: The Grizzlies have a plethora of players ranked among the Top 10 of the California League Hitting Leaderboard. Outfielder EJ Andrews Jr. ranks tied for second in triples (3), fourth in slugging percentage (.520), tied for fourth in extra-base hits (14), tied for seventh in homers (5) and 10th in OPS (.856). Outfielder Jake Snider ranks tied for sixth in batting average (.303), tied for sixth in runs (26), tied for sixth in triples (2) and seventh in OBP (.421). Infielder Ryan Ritter ranks third in homers (7), eighth in OPS (.859), ninth in slugging percentage (.478) and tied for ninth in walks (22). First baseman and outfielder Parker Kelly ranks third in OBP (.436), fourth in batting average (313) and ninth in OPS (.858). Infielder Andy Perez ranks tied for second in triples (3) and tied for 10th in RBI (21). Outfielder Jesus Bugarin ranks tied for sixth in triples (2) and infielder Luis Mendez ranks tied for ninth in walks (22).

VARGAS GETS THE NOD: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to righty Jordy Vargas. The 19-year-old is ranked as the Rockies #12 overall prospect on MLB.com and is considered to have the Best Curveball in the Colorado system according to Baseball America. You can read more about the Dominican native on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 67 of the Media Guide.

STARTING PITCHING SUCCESS: The Grizzlies rotation has been dominant over their past nine games. Fresno starters are 2-3 with a 2.34 ERA in that stretch. They have combined to toss 50 innings, allowing 13 runs (all earned) on 33 hits and 12 walks while fanning 50. All six starters in the Visalia Rawhide series tied or surpassed their career-highs in innings with Blake Adams and Jordy Vargas tossing seven frames each. Connor Staine was once again the starting pitcher for a Fresno shutout, their second of the season. Staine's outing earned him California League Pitcher of the Week.

ROLISON ON REHAB: For the first time as a Rockies affiliate and since 2019, the Grizzlies had a player appear on a rehab assignment. Lefty and Colorado 40-man Ryan Rolison tossed three scoreless innings in his first outing since 2021 (shoulder surgery). Rolison allowed two hits and one walk while fanning three May 16 at Modesto.

FEEL THE STAINE: Grizzlies righty Connor Staine was selected by Minor League Baseball as the California League Pitcher of the Week for May 8-14. Staine's impressive start on Saturday, May 13 versus Visalia guided the Grizzlies to a series win over the Rawhide. Staine delivered a stellar performance, going a career-high six scoreless innings. The 22-year-old allowed only two hits and three walks while tying his professional-best with seven strikeouts. It was Staine's second time this season starting a game where it ended in a Grizzlies shutout win. The UCF product gives the 2023 Grizzlies their fourth California League award this season (Ryan Ritter and Blake Adams, twice). Last year, Fresno won 14 California League honors (Weekly and Monthly), a franchise record.

NO RUN SUPPORT FOR ADAMS: In six starts this season, Grizzlies righty Blake Adams has tossed 36 innings, permitting six runs (all earned) on 26 hits and three walks while fanning 45. Adams leads the California League in ERA (1.50) by almost a full run (Jorge Marcheco, Inland Empire, 2.48), strikeouts (45, by four) and WHIP (0.81, by 0.11). Unfortunately for Adams, he is 1-2 on the year and has suffered back-to-back tough-luck losses (0 runs of support). In his last five outings, Adams has received only three runs of support (0.6 runs per game) and in three of those starts, he has not had any run support.

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (2-3), Red (8-7), Black & Gold (1-3), Gray (4-4), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 1-0), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Specialty Promo (2-0), Red Pants (2-0).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers:

MAY 20, 2023 @ MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): JOHN THURMAN FIELD - 6:05 PM PT

Fresno RHP Connor Staine (2-2, 5.26) vs. Modesto RHP Shaddon Peavyhouse (3-2, 4.42)

MAY 21, 2023 @ MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): JOHN THURMAN FIELD - 2:05 PM PT

Fresno LHP Ryan Rolison (REHAB, 0-0, 0.00) vs. Modesto RHP Michael Morales (2-0, 2.67)

MAY 23, 2023 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 11:05 AM PT

Stockton TBA vs. Fresno LHP Caleb Franzen (1-1, 5.34)

Transactions:

5/18: RHP Sergio Sanchez (#30) has been reinstated from the development list.

5/18: LHP Gabriel Rodriguez (#18) has been placed on the development list.

5/16: C Cole Stilwell: Retired (was on Fresno IL).

5/16: LHP Ryan Rolison: Assigned to Fresno on a rehab assignment. Rolison will wear #25.

5/16: RHP Austin Becker: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies. Becker will wear #19.

5/16: RHP Bryce McGowan: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno.

Upcoming Promotions:

5/23 (Tuesday, May 23rd) *DAY GAME- Making The Grade Day (Over 7,000 Kids in the Ballpark for a fun filled day of learning!)* and 2 for Tuesdays presented by Toyota

First Pitch: 11:05am

Opponent: Stockton Ports

Promotion: Join the Grizzlies and Toyota for $2 for Tuesdays! Grab 2-for-1 Field Box Tickets and take advantage of both $2 Sodas and $2 Novelty Ice Cream

Making the Grade - Schools around the Central Valley are rewarded for their hardwork in the classroom. Kids, teachers and administrators get to learn how to eat healthy and stay active through fun skits, videos and more during the game. Kids, teachers and administrators were given free tickets and lunches courtesy of the Fresno Grizzlies and their amazing Corporate Partners

5/24 (Wednesday, May 24th) - What A Deal Wednesday, presented by Island Waterpark

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Stockton Ports

Promotion: 2 reserve tickets, 2 Island Water Park Tickets (valid Mon-Thurs), 2 hot dogs, and 2 sodas - over a $120 value all for JUST $34!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park Open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

5/25 (Thursday, May 25th) Tioga Thursday's & Ladies Night!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Stockton Ports

Promotion: Two 19.2oz Tioga Beers for just $10!

Promotion: Ladies Get in FREE! Additional Drink/Food Specials in Fresno Social and the Kodiak Club!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

5/26 (Friday, May 26th) - Fresno Tacos Night, Presented by Premier Valley Bank, with Friday Night Fireworks, Presented by Toyota!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Stockton Ports

Promotion: Fresno Tacos Night, Presented by Premier Valley Bank. Alternate Jerseys Worn.

Promotion: Friday Night Fireworks, Presented by Toyota!

Taco Trucks: Taco Truck Throwdown Winner, Tacos La Vaporera, Yassss Fish Tacos, Patron Tacos.

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

5/27 (Saturday, May 27th) - Cruisin' Around the World - Lowriders de Fresno Night!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Stockton Ports

Promotion: Fresno Lowriders Night, with Alternate Jerseys Worn.

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

5/28 (Sunday, May 28th) - Pickle Palooza!

First Pitch: 1:05pm

Opponent: Stockton Ports

Promotion: Pickle Themed Events Throughout the Game!

Promotion: Save Mart Sundays w/ Kids Run The Bases Post-Game w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Water Slides, Splash Park Open, Bounce Houses & More!

