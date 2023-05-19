Quakes Score Nine in the Ninth for the Win

VISALIA, CA- Quakes seismic ninth inning catapultsRancho Cucamonga to a 17-13 victory. The Rawhide led the Quakes 11-8 entering the final inning beforeallowing nine runs on four hits. Danyer Sanabria made his pitching debut due to the limited pitch count for Rawhide pitching.

Game three was a roller coaster with the Rawhide scoring sevenruns in the sixth inning. Visalia trailed 8-3 entering the sixth but held a two-run lead when the inning concluded.

The Rawhide used six pitchers throughout the night with Alfred Morillo pitching a team high three innings. YaiferPerdomo was given the loss after giving up four earned runs.

Visalia will look to even the series tomorrow when they host the Quakes at 6:30 p.m. from Valley Strong Ballpark.

