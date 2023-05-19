Modesto Nuts Announce FUTURES Scholarship

The Modesto Nuts are extremely excited to announce the 2023 Modesto Nuts FUTURES Scholarship. We are partnering up with Valley First Credit Union this year to provide TWO $500 scholarships! These scholarships are open to students graduating high school, currently enrolled in college or other post-high school educational programs, or adults looking for a career change. The future is bright in Modesto and both Valley First Credit Union and the Modesto Nuts want to support local dreamers reach their goals.

We want to support LOCAL residents of the Central Valley, applicants will have to provide a powerpoint slideshow (minimum of three slides) explaining what their plan is for their future and how this scholarship can support their path.

Deadline to apply is Sunday, June 18th

(10) Finalists will be selected by June 26th

Finalists will be invited to attend our July 4th Independence Celebration

(2) Scholarship Recipients will be announced during our pre-game ceremonies

Please see link to apply and if you can share this exciting new scholarship, we would greatly appreciate it. Full link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSde9SSgZo82jiY1sYaEcD2JlfXNj2xMwxdzOFTQDVtIhs6BEw/viewform

