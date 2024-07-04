Nuts Light up John Thurman Field

July 4, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Modesto Nuts News Release







Modesto, CA - The Modesto Nuts emerged victorious for the third straight time over the Fresno Grizzlies with a final score of 6-3. The matchup featured strong pitching performances and key offensive moments, in front of a spirited crowd as the Nuts celebrated Independence Day at home before the series moves to Fresno for the final three games of the series.

The Nuts, currently 2 games back in the CAL North division, answered Fresno's fourth inning run with a run of their own after C Jacob Sharp drove in his 26th run of the season scoring 1B Milkar Perez who had singled earlier in the inning.

Fresno and Modesto both scored twice in the 5th. Fresno got things going with a triple from 3B Luis Mendez and a double off the bat of RF Brad Cumbest to jump back ahead. Modesto countered in the fifth inning when SS Colt Emerson scored on a balk called on Fresno RHP Jack Mahoney. RF Aidan Smith extended his hitting streak to 11-games and came across to score on DH Luis Suisbel's RBI Sac Fly to tie the game at 3.

Modesto capitalized in the sixth inning when LF Carson Jones hit a solo bomb to put the Nuts up in front. Colt Emerson added a 2-RBI double in the inning, scoring Jacob Sharp and CF Carlos Jimenez.

On the mound, Tyler Gough provided a solid start for the Nuts, pitching 4 innings while allowing only 1 run. Jean Munoz, who earned his first win of the season in his first appearance with the Nuts, followed with 4 innings of work, giving up 2 runs and striking out 7. LHP Brayan Perez closed the game with a scoreless ninth inning to secure his second save of the season.

The Fresno Grizzlies, currently fourth in the CAL North standings, struggled to generate offense against the Nuts' pitching staff. RHP Brady Hill took the loss after pitching 2 innings and allowing 3 runs. Offensively, CF Fadriel Cruz and 3B Luis Mendez each contributed an RBI for Fresno, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Nuts' lead.

Key Performers:

Modesto Nuts:

SS Colt Emerson: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

LF Carson Jones: 1-for-4, HR, RBI

RHP Munoz (W, 1-0): 4.0 IP, 2 ER, 7 Ks

Fresno Grizzlies:

LF Jason Hinchman: 1-for-3, RBI

RHP Jack Mahoney: 5.0 IP, 2 ER, 7 Ks

Next Game: The Modesto Nuts and Fresno Grizzlies face off again tomorrow atChukchansi Park in Fresno. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

