Fresno's Rough Roadtrip Closes With A 6-3 Setback To Modesto

July 4, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Modesto, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (3-9, 41-36) were conquered by the Modesto Nuts (7-5, 48-28) 6-3 Wednesday night from John Thurman Field. The Grizzlies dropped their sixth straight game (all on the road), their longest losing streak this year. The six-game skid is tied for the worst losing streak since the Grizzlies and Rockies joined affiliations. In 2023, Fresno lost six in a row from April 28-May 4. The Grizzlies have lost nine of their last 10 contests and finished their roadtrip with a 1-8 mark. Fresno currently sits in last place in the California League North Division second half.

The clubs traded scores over the first five innings of the game. Both teams put up zeroes in the first three frames, one run apiece in the fourth and two runs each in the fifth. A Fresno double play netted the first run of the contest in Jason Hinchman. Modesto tied the game after a Jacob Sharp RBI single to center. In the top of the fifth, Luis Mendez opened the inning with a rocket triple, extending his hit streak to nine games. Mendez scampered home on a Brad Cumbest RBI double to left. Cumbest chugged to the dish after a Fadriel Cruz RBI double, which landed in left, despite a tremendous effort by Carson Jones. The Nuts once again knotted the game up thanks to a balk and Luis Suisbel shallow sacrifice fly. Aidan Smith scored after catcher Darius Perry could not hang on to the perfect throw from Cumbest in right.

Modesto took the lead with a three-run sixth inning, their second consecutive game where they grabbed control in that specific frame. Jones mashed a solo shot to right, his eighth homer of the year. Then, Colt Emerson lasered a two-RBI double to right, adding Sharp and Carlos Jimenez. The lopsided frame was all the Nuts needed to win the game, as they did not allow a hit in the last four innings.

Grizzlies' righty and California League Pitcher of the Month for June Jack Mahoney yielded a no-decision after five frames of work. Mahoney allowed three runs (two earned), on six hits and two walks while fanning seven. Reliever Brady Hill (2-3, loss) was tagged for three runs in his first inning and did not permit a run during his second frame. Hunter Mann tossed a 1-2-3 inning with a strikeout.

Nuts' starter Tyler Gough lasted four innings, permitting one run (earned) on two hits and one walk while whiffing three. Jean Munoz (1-0, win) dazzled for four frames of relief, striking out seven. Brayan Perez wrapped up the Modesto victory with a clean ninth. The squads continue their six-game series tomorrow night from Chukchansi Park. You can grab tickets for Independence Day and the Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino at FresnoGrizzlies.com.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RF Brad Cumbest (1-3, 2B, RBI, R, BB)

- 3B Luis Mendez (1-4, 3B, R)

- LF Jason Hinchman (1-3, R, BB)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- SS Colt Emerson (2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, R)

- LF Carson Jones (1-4, HR, RBI, R)

- C Jacob Sharp (2-4, RBI, R)

On Deck:

Thursday, July 4, 2024 at 6:35 pm PT Modesto Nuts at Fresno Grizzlies

Modesto RHP Pedro Da Costa Lemos (3-1, 2.32) vs. Fresno LHP Isaiah Coupet (4-2, 4.23)

On That Fres-Note:

The Grizzlies left just three runners on base.

