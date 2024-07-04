Giants Complete Comeback this Time to Win Game Three

July 4, 2024 - California League (CalL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Ports couldn't add on to their early lead at Excite Ballpark on Wednesday night, and the Giants came back to win 4-3 after a three-run sixth to take the San Jose leg of the series 2-1 before it shifts back to Stockton on Thursday.

T.J. Schofield-Sam singled to right and advanced on a wild pitch in the first inning, and Nate Nankil drove him home for an early 1-0 lead. It was Nankil's 46th RBI of the season, good for second among players still active in the California League.

The Giants would answer on an RBI groundout in the bottom of the first, but the Ports reclaimed the lead in the top of the second. A Darlyn Montero walk was followed by singles for Carlos Amaya and Elvis Rijo to load the bases. Ryan Lasko hit a high-bouncing ball over the third baseman's head to score Montero for a 2-1 lead. Nelson Beltran got an infield single on a ground ball up the first base line where he collided with the first baseman halfway up the line to plate Amaya and go up 3-1.

There could have been a fourth run in the inning for Stockton, but Schofield-Sam was robbed of bloop single in left center by Wade Meckler. As Rijo was headed home to score on a sac fly, Lasko was doubled off second base to end the inning before Rijo could cross the plate. The Ports put the first two runners on in the third inning as well, but weren't able to bring a runner across, with Nankil getting caught on a rundown between third and home on a bunt attempt by Amaya.

San Jose reliever Cole Hiller kept the Ports to just one hit over the next four innings, keeping the Giants in striking distance. A lead off walk started that comeback in the sixth for the Giants, even though reliever Yunior Tur retired the next two batters out on a fly out and a strikeout.

A single that was just out of the reach of Myles Naylor put runners at the corners. Meckler would then hit a hard line drive off the leg of Tur that deflected over to Dereck Salom at third, who kept it from getting into the outfield, but he didn't have play at any base at that point and it was a 3-2 game. Then second baseman Justin Bench got his fourth hit of the night to score two more and the Giants had gone ahead at 4-3.

Giants reliever Justin Flores allowed just one hit and one walk over the final two innings to record his first save in San Jose. Beltran extended an RBI streak to six games, while Nankil extended his hit and on-base streak to eight games. Lasko and Naylor each had on-base streaks continue to 11 games.

The Ports return home to Stockton, Calif. for three games against the Giants at Banner Island Ballpark. There will be a 30 minute fireworks show after the game and there will be a Rally Towel Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans.

California League Stories from July 4, 2024

