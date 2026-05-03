Nigeria National Team vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 2, 2026

Published on May 2, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever YouTube Video







The Indiana Fever defeat the Nigeria National Team, 105-57, in their final preseason game!

Kelsey Mitchell: 17 PTS, 3 3PM, 2 REB, 2 AST Damiris Dantas: 16 PTS, 4 3PM, 5 REB, 3 AST Caitlin Clark: 12 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST Makayla Timpson: 12 PTS, 5 REB







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.