Nigeria National Team vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 2, 2026
Published on May 2, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video
The Indiana Fever defeat the Nigeria National Team, 105-57, in their final preseason game!
Kelsey Mitchell: 17 PTS, 3 3PM, 2 REB, 2 AST Damiris Dantas: 16 PTS, 4 3PM, 5 REB, 3 AST Caitlin Clark: 12 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST Makayla Timpson: 12 PTS, 5 REB
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