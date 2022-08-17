Nick Swiney Collects Pitcher of the Week Honors

On Monday, MiLB announced that Emeralds lefty Nick Swiney earned Pitcher of the Week honors for his incredible performance on August 12th. The southpaw tossed five perfect innings, fanning eight batters in what was a pitcher's duel for the first six innings. However, Vancouver used a four-run seventh inning to take a 4-1 lead.

The Emeralds would score six in the following inning, including a three-run bomb off the bat of Jairo Pomares, to reclaim the lead for good, even if Swiney's sparkling first five innings didn't lead to the first perfect game in Eugene Emerald history.

Swiney was drafted in round 2C of the 2020 MLB Draft by the San Francisco Giants out of North Carolina State. Although he wouldn't get an opportunity to play during the 2020 season, Swiney had an incredible 2021 campaign while splitting time between the Giants Arizona League team and Low-A San Jose. In 12 games between the teams (5 in the Arizona League, 7 with San Jose), Swiney maintained a 0.84 ERA and struck out 58 while issuing only 18 walks.

His performance during the 2021 season caught the Giants' front office and baseball writers' attention, leading him to be promoted to Eugene to start the 2022 season. In 17 games (16 starts) with the Ems, Swiney has a 3.41 ERA and 91 strikeouts while holding batters to a .179 batting average. The lefty will look to be a pivotal contributor to the Emeralds' defense of their 2021 league title.

