NLL Toronto Rock

Nick Rose Is Going to the NLL Finals!

Published on May 13, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
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13004:22 minutes. 287 games played. 131 wins. 8,467 saves.

Now Rosey has a chance to become a champion.

The NLL Finals begin Friday, May 15 at 7:30PM ET on @TSN_Sports

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National Lacrosse League Stories from May 13, 2026


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