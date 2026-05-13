Nick Rose Is Going to the NLL Finals!
Published on May 13, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Toronto Rock YouTube Video
13004:22 minutes. 287 games played. 131 wins. 8,467 saves.
Now Rosey has a chance to become a champion.
The NLL Finals begin Friday, May 15 at 7:30PM ET on @TSN_Sports
Check out the Toronto Rock Statistics
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