Nick Poirier Sings with Binghamton

August 19, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are proud to announce the signing of the newest addition to the blue line, Nick Poirier, for the 2024-25 season.

Poirier hails from Cowansville, Quebec, where he played his youth hockey until the 2018-19 season. He started playing in the United States in the USPHL Premier with the Twin City Thunder. In his two seasons there, Poirier served as an assistant captain, playing in 80 games. After an league affiliation change to the NCDC, Poirier went on to play four seasons at Plymouth State University at the NCAA DIII level.

Poirier measures at 5'11" 185 lbs and adds a right-handed shot to the defensive core for the Black Bears.

