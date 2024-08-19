'Cats Bring Back Pair of Top Scorers for 24-25

WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats are proud and excited to announce the re-signings of Forwards Vladislav Vlasov and Jakub Volf ahead of the 2024-2025 season. The pair combined to finish 3rd and 4th respectively on the team in points last season, and each brings their own unique set of skills back to Wytheville.

Vlasov, a 6'0" 190lb sharpshooting winger out of Khimki, Russia completed his rookie season with 36 points (16 goals, 20 assists). Vlasov proved his durability as well, skating in 53 out of the Bobcats 56 regular season contests.

Vlasov is one of the most competitive players I've seen in a long time," said Bobcats Head Coach Vojtech Zemlicka. "Vlady is a speedy forward with a quick and hard shot so when you combine those two abilities together it makes him very dangerous."

Volf, a 6'0" 175lb bruiser out of Pisek, Czech Republic completed his third full season in the FPHL with 31 points (18 goals, 13 assists.) Volf showed his brand of durability and tenacity as well, skating in 48 of 56 regular season contests and accruing 119 penalty minutes. Volf enters his 4th full season in the league with over 120 games played.

"Volf is a true workhorse," said Zemlicka. "He's a guy who will do anything for the team to win. He will block 4-5 shots a game and gets under players skin. Playing in front and around the net is his strength and that's why he had his best season in North America this past year."

Additionally, the Bobcats have announced that the following players will be attending training camps with teams in the SPHL and are listed as inactive. The Bobcats hold the rights to these players should they return to the FPHL.

F-Vladislav Vlasov (Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs)

F-Savva Smirnov (Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs)

F-Justin Daly (Fayetteville Marksmen)

F-Danny Martin (Quad City Storm)

D-Filip Hlavac (Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs)

D-Mathieu Boislard (Knoxville Ice Bears)

G-Tyson Brouwer (Quad City Storm)

