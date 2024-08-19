Hat Tricks GM/HC Billy McCreary Takes Job in ECHL

DANBURY - Danbury Hat Tricks General Manager and Head Coach Billy McCreary has accepted a position as an assistant coach with the Kalamazoo Wings of the ECHL.

The search for Danbury's next General Manager and Head Coach is underway.

McCreary departs Danbury as the winningest coach in franchise history, amassing an impressive 106-38-14 overall record and a 6-1 home playoff record over his three seasons at the helm (2019-20, 2022-2024). His tenure was highlighted by a historic 2022-23 season where he led the Hat Tricks to a franchise-best 44 regular season wins, securing a .768 win percentage and a first-place finish in the league. Danbury dominated the playoffs under McCreary, going 6-0 at home and 7-3 overall, culminating in the team's first-ever Commissioner's Cup Championship.

In 2019-20, McCreary earned FPHL Coach of the Year honors in his debut season as a professional head coach, guiding the Hat Tricks to an Eastern Division title with a 29-12-2-3 record. His team set a franchise-record with an 11-game winning streak. Later that season, the group rattled off another six consecutive victories, securing 17 wins over an 18-game stretch. Despite frequent lineup changes due to promotions and injuries, McCreary's leadership saw the team earn 94 points. Unfortunately, the remainder of the season and playoffs were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

McCreary leaves the Hat Tricks holding multiple franchise records, including career wins (106) and single-season wins (44).

Reflecting on his time in Danbury, McCreary said, "It's hard to put into words all the amazing moments we've experienced since the birth of the Hat Tricks. What stands out most is the commitment from everyone - ownership, management, coaching staff, and especially the players. Their belief in me and our vision is something I'll never forget. This is where my kids were born, and where I won my first pro championship as a coach. Danbury will always hold a special place in my heart."

Jim Diamond, CEO of Diamond Properties and Owner of the Danbury Hat Tricks and Danbury Ice Arena, expressed his gratitude: "Billy has been a leader since the founding of the team, guiding us to a championship and setting a standard of excellence. He will be missed, and we wish him the best in his new role."

President of the Hat Tricks Herm Sorcher also expressed his admiration for McCreary's tenure, stating, "Billy McCreary has accomplished so much in Danbury and throughout his hockey career. For the Hat Tricks organization, I look at the overall record, the 2023 Championship, the Division crowns, the Presidents Trophy, the home playoff record, the call-ups, and the passion that he brought to the organization... it was all at the top of the list.

For me personally, I started talking with Billy about the potential of working together almost ten years ago. Crazy enough it happened in 2019, and I don't think either of us could have predicted all the success we would have and what this journey would be. Wishing you and the family well Billy - so happy for you."

Goaltender Coach Matt Voity also shared his thoughts on McCreary's departure: "This is a great opportunity for Billy and his family. It's been amazing working with Billy for the past five years since Day One of this organization. I've learned a lot from him during that time, which will help us move forward in keeping the standard he set."

A native of Southampton, Ontario, McCreary hails from a renowned hockey family. His grandfather Bill McCreary Sr., great uncle Keith McCreary, father Bill McCreary Jr., and relatives Ron and Bob Attwell all played in the NHL. He is also related to Hall of Fame referee Bill McCreary, and his son Mike McCreary, a minor league official.

Before coaching, McCreary, a defenseman, played in parts of ten minor league seasons, winning an SPHL championship with the Huntsville Havoc in 2010 and an FHL title with the New Jersey Outlaws in 2012.

