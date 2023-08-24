Nicholas Prestia Returns to Pensacola

Pensacola, Fla. - Defenseman Nicholas Prestia and the Pensacola Ice Flyers have agreed to terms for the 2023-24 season.

The Niagara Falls, Ontario, native joined the Ice Flyers towards the end of the 2022-23 season after completing his senior season at NCAA Division III Manhattanville College. Prestia played 79 games for the Valiants during his college career, finding the back of the net 14 times and assisting on 25 goals. Last season, Prestia appeared in 11 games for the Ice Flyers.

"Coming in at the end of the season I wished I would have made more of an impact on and off the ice," explained Prestia. "Now that I'm not the new guy, I hope I can hit the ground running out of camp and be a big factor in our team success on the ice as well as in the community."

The Ice Flyers will kick off their commemorative 15th season on Saturday, October 21 against Birmingham at the Pensacola Bay Center. Click here to view the entire 2023-24 schedule.

